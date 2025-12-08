Woman ‘knocked to ground by cyclist’ in Enniskillen

POLICE in Enniskillen are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was “knocked to the ground by a male cyclist” on Friday evening.

“We received a report at around 6.40pm of a woman, who was walking on the footpath in the Wellington Road area, being knocked to the ground by a male cyclist,” Sergeant Wilkin explained.

“The collision was reported to have taken place at around 6pm that evening.

“The woman, who hit her head when she fell, subsequently attended hospital for treatment to her injuries.”

The Police are appealing for information.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who might have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1195 of 05/12/25,” they said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”