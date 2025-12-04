+44 (0)28 6632 2066
court

Woman fraudulently claimed over £33,000 in benefits

Posted: 2:58 pm December 4, 2025

A FERMANAGH woman has been convicted of fraudulently claiming over £33,000 in benefits, during an appearance at Dungannon Crown Court.

Allyson Power (30) of Jubilee Hill in Trory claimed Universal Credit totaling £33,277, while failing to declare an income from self-employed work. She was given a two-year probation order.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Ms Power is required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud.

