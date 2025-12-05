Trip to Stormont for St Columban’s pupils

Local MLA Jemma Dolan welcome d 30 pupils from St Columban’s Primary School in Belcoo to Stormont last week.

The visit gave the pupils an opportunity to see the Assembly in action, with Ms Dolan noting how eager the young visitors were to learn about the work carried out on behalf of local communities.

“It’s always a pleasure to host young people who are eager to learn more about how the Assembly works and the role we play in representing our communities,” Jemma said.

“The group of 30 pupils asked thoughtful questions and brought great enthusiasm with them. I know the responsibility involved in taking such a large group on such a long journey so I want to thank the staff and students for taking the time to visit — I hope they enjoyed their day and left with a better understanding of our work here.”

Ms Dolan encouraged all schools across Fermanagh who are interested in similar visits to get in touch with the Stormont Education Service on education.service@niassembly.gov.uk or jemma.dolan@sinnfein.ie