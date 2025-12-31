Today’s death notices – Wednesday, December 31

The death has occurred of Anna Dolan nee McGloin, Corramore Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose in Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim on Friday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal of remains to Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Friday to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Connect c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director or any family member. House private please. Forever loved and missed by her dear husband Benny, brother John Joe (Catherine), sister Phil McKeever (Pat), sister-in-law Anne Dolan, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Anna is predeceased by her brother Michael, her parents Annie and John McGloin and Benny’s parents Benny and Mary Dolan.

SMITH – 29th December 2025, peacefully, at the Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt, and late of Hilltops, Tattygare, Lisbellaw, David Gerald, devoted husband of the late Verena, dearly-loved father of Reuben (Janette) and Sarah (George), a cherished grandfather of David, Abigail, Robert and Nathan, and a great-grandfather of Isabella, a dear brother of Pamela, John, Peter and the late Brian and Margaret. Family homes strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 30th December between 12.00 noon and 3.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 31st December at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Gloucestershire. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES. David will be lovingly remembered by his family and the entire family circle.

WALKER (née Elliott) – 28th December 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard, Florence Margaret, devoted wife of the late John James (Jimmy), dearly-loved mother of Peter and Mandy, dear mother-in-law of Caroline and Simon and much-loved grandmother of Niamh, Caoimhe, Eoin, Charlotte and Patrick, a dear sister of Violet (the late Noel) and the late Leslie (the late Mary). House private, please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 30th December between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Florence will take place in Ballinamallard Methodist Church on Wednesday 31st December at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballinamallard Methodist Church and Ward 6, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES. Florence will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. “The Lord’s my Shepherd.”