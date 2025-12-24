Today’s death notices – Wednesday, December 24

Patrick “Patsy” Maguire, peacefully 23rd December 2025, late of Graan Abbey Care Home, formerly of Derrin Road, Enniskillen. Dear brother of Vincent RIP, Marie RIP, Susan RIP (John RIP), Kathleen (Brendan RIP), Gabriel RIP (Margaret), Brendan RIP, Dominic (Liz), Majella (Terry), Paul (Maggie). Patsy is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving nieces and nephews, extended family circle and friends. Patsy will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN on Wednesday 24th December from 4–8pm. Funeral Mass for Patsy will take place on Friday 26th December at 11am at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Irvinestown. Patsy — “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God” (Matthew 5:8).

Willie Mohan, Malta, and formerly Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Tuesday 16th December 2025 peacefully in hospital in Malta surrounded by his loving family. Beloved partner of Pauline and devoted father to Desirée and Luke and a loving grandfather of Billie. Son of the late Chas and Madge Mohan. A very dear brother of Ronnie (R.I.P), Irene, Mary, Robert, Angie and Laura. Willie’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 7th January in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea at 10am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12 noon. Willie will be sadly missed by his partner, son, daughter, his many friends and the entire family circle.

Rose McClave, 41 Main Street, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, suddenly and unexpectedly. Pre-deceased by her parents Johnny and Ena and siblings Mary, Bridie and Sean. Rose will be sadly missed by her husband Benny and loving children Treacy (Tommy), Nuala and Mark, grandchildren Méabh and Páidí, sisters Ann, Angela (Sean) and Sinead, and brother Terence. May Rose’s gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.