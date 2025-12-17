+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Today’s death notices – Wednesday, December 17

Posted: 6:00 am December 17, 2025

The death has occurred of Kathleen Rasdale, 44 Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 4BY. Remains will repose at her residence on Tuesday from 7.00 pm until 9.00 pm, with house private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Wednesday at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00 am, followed by cremation at 3.00 pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, H12 RF78. Forever loved and missed by her husband Sean, brothers, sisters, the extended Doherty and Rasdale families, and all her friends and neighbours.

 

