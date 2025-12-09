Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 9

Bernie McKearney (née Elliott) 27 Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Sunday 7th December 2025, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Brendan and loving mother to Gabriel (Vivien), Linda (Damien) and Gary (R.I.P). A devoted granny to Joanne (Shay) and Padraic (Kamini) and great granny to Chloe and Conor. Loving sister of Annie, Una, Dympna, Patsy and Eamon. Predeceased by her siblings Maisie, Sarah, Susie, Jim, Carmel, Phylis and very recently Gerry and Peggy (R.I.P). Bernie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB on Monday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm and again on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from her late residence in Lurganboy Park on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bernie will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Bernie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler Family home strictly private at all times please. St Padre Pio pray for her.

McKeown (née Jackson) – 7th December 2025 Peacefully at her home, 3 Cloghcor Crescent, Lisbellaw. Margaret Louise (Greeta), beloved wife of the late Cecil, dearly loved mother of Heather, Elaine, Gordon, Denise, Jacqueline and Stewart, and a much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister of Yvonne, Lily, David, Winston, Derek and the late Valerie. House private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Monday 8th December, between 6.00pm and 9.00pm. Funeral service will begin at her home, 3 Cloghcor Crescent, Lisbellaw, on Tuesday 9th December at 1.15pm, followed by a service in Lisbellaw Methodist Church at 2.00pm, and afterwards burial in Tattygare Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lisbellaw Methodist Church and Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or made online at wtmorrison.com. Greeta will be lovingly remembered by her family and the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s keeping.”