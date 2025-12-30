Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 30

SMITH – 29th December 2025, peacefully, at the Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt, and late of Hilltops, Tattygare, Lisbellaw. David Gerald, devoted husband of the late Verena; dearly-loved father of Reuben (Janette) and Sarah (George); a cherished grandfather of David, Abigail, Robert and Nathan, and a great-grandfather of Isabella. A dear brother of Pamela, John, Peter and the late Brian and Margaret. Family homes strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 30th December between 12.00 noon and 3.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 31st December at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Gloucestershire. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES. David will be lovingly remembered by his family and the entire family circle.

WALKER (née Elliott) – 28th December 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard. Florence Margaret, devoted wife of the late John James (Jimmy); dearly-loved mother of Peter and Mandy, dear mother-in-law of Caroline and Simon and much-loved grandmother of Niamh, Caoimhe, Eoin, Charlotte and Patrick. A dear sister of Violet (the late Noel) and the late Leslie (the late Mary). House private, please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 30th December between 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Florence will take place in Ballinamallard Methodist Church on Wednesday 31st December at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballinamallard Methodist Church and Ward 6, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES. Florence will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. “The Lords my Shepherd.”

Kathleen Crudden, Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea (and formerly Drumliff, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh). Kathleen died on Sunday 28th December 2025 peacefully, in the exceptional care of the kind staff of Gortacharn Nursing Home. Kathleen will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB on Tuesday afternoon from 5pm until 7pm with removal from the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her relatives, cousins, neighbours and her many friends, especially her good friend Rosie Breen. Kathleen’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.