Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 2

Drugan, Bridie, late of 31, Heron House, Watersedge, Sligo Road, Enniskillen BT74 7NY, peacefully 1st December 2025. Beloved wife of Brendan and loving mother of Paul (Caroline), Miriam (Alan) and Ursula (Philip). Cherished grandmother to Annabel, Simon, Laura, Niamh, Peter, Adam, Tony and Grace. Reposing at Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Wednesday 3rd December 2025 from 5.00–7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 4th December 2025 in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 11.00am followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. Family home private please. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, friends, neighbours and the wider family circle. May Bridie rest in peace.

FAULKNER, Edna Gladys, 30th November 2025 peacefully at her home, Windmill Road, Enniskillen. Edna Gladys, beloved wife of Willie, dearly loved mother of David (Wilma) and Ruth (Paul). A much-loved grandmother of Chloe, Jack and Archie, and a dear sister of Winston and the late Peggy, Lilly, Tom, George, Herbert, Ivan, Albert and Robert (Bob). A cherished aunt to all her nephews and nieces. House private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 2nd December between 5.00pm–7.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place in Rossorry Parish Church on Wednesday 3rd December at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Edna will be lovingly remembered by all her family and the wider family circle.