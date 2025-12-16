Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 16

BOURKE – 15th December 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of Lisnarick Road, Coolaness, Irvinestown. Thomas William John (Arnold), devoted husband of Una, dearly loved son of the late William and Isabella (nee McClaughry), and his constant companion, Ollie. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at their home, “Erne Lodge”, 86 Lisnarick Road, Irvinestown, BT94 1LP on Tuesday 16th December, between 4.00pm and 8.00pm. House strictly private at all other times. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Arnold will take place in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown, on Wednesday 17th December at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. There will be an opportunity to meet with the family prior to the service from 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown, Castle Archdale Parish Church, and Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Arnold will be lovingly remembered by Una and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

MOORE, John “Austin” 12th December 2025. John “Austin”, late of Camphill, Newtownbutler. A dear son of the late Kate and Jack. And a much-loved husband of the late Linda, also a beloved father of Robin and Cara (Ronnie). A dear brother of Wendy (Allan) and the late Elizabeth, and a very special granda of Rosie and Rory. Funeral arrangements to follow soon. Donations in memory of Austin are to Carrybridge RNLI, please make all cheques payable to “Carrybridge Crew Fund” and forward to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Austin will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family, and his faithful and loyal companion Tilly. “Gone Cruising.”