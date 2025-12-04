Today’s death notices – Thursday, December 4

Foster – 2nd December 2025, passed peacefully at 32 Inis Fold, Coleshill, Enniskillen. Beverley Ann, late of Riverside, Enniskillen and Essex, England. Beloved wife of Phillip, dear mother of Russell, mother in law of Christina and loving Gangan of Talia and Athena (Netherlands). Funeral arrangements later. House strictly private and family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to the “SWELL Cancer Support – Enniskillen” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtown Stewart, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.