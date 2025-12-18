Today’s death notices – Thursday, December 18

Willie Mohan, Malta, and formerly, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 16th December 2025 peacefully in hospital in Malta surrounded by his loving family. Beloved partner of Pauline and devoted father to Desirée and Luke and a loving grandfather of Billie. Son of the late Chas and Madge Mohan. A very dear brother of Ronnie (R.I.P), Irene, Mary, Robert, Angie and Laura. Funeral arrangements later.

MAYERS (née Crawford) – 16th December 2025, peacefully, at Millcroft Care Home, Enniskillen, and late of Foxhill Road, Ballyreagh, Tempo. Rebecca Eleanor (Nora), devoted wife of Noel; dearly loved mother of David (Ruth) and Roy (Marilyn); a dear grandmother of Victoria (Edward), Matthew, Ashley, Tanya (Dale), and Gavin; and a much-loved great-grandmother of Ophelia and Cassie. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at her son Roy’s home, 45 Foxhill Road, Ballyreagh, Tempo, BT94 3BF, on Thursday and Friday evenings between 6.30pm – 9.30pm. The funeral service will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 20th December at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke. Cheques should be made payable to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Nora will be lovingly remembered by her husband, family and her many friends.

Terence McCormack peacefully 16th December 2025, late of Westbridge House Enniskillen and formerly of Clonliff, Macken. Beloved brother of the late Owen (Kathleen RIP), Elizabeth RIP, Michael RIP (Joan RIP), Teresa RIP (Harry RIP), Peggy RIP (John RIP), Annie RIP (Bob RIP), James RIP (Isabel RIP), Patrick (RIP) Hillary. Terence will be sadly missed and remembered lovingly by all his nieces, nephews and extended family circle and friends. Terence will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN on Wednesday 17th December 2025 from 5-8pm. Funeral mass for Terence will take place on Thursday 18th December at 11am at St Nailes Church, Kinawley followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Mass available to watch via the webcam https://churchcamlive.ie/kinawley. Cremation available to watch via the webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands password Crem18T. Terence “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of Gods love for you”.