Today’s death notices – Sunday, December 28

Linda McCaffrey (née McHugh), No 5 Newbridge Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Saturday 27th December 2025 peacefully in Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Stevie (Stephen), devoted mother to Paul (Gordana), Lorraine Cleary (Joe), Stephen (Lisa), Aileen Porter (Mark) and Darren. Loving sister of Chrissie Carney (Eamon). Linda will repose at her late residence tomorrow, Sunday from 3pm until 7pm and again on Monday from 3pm until 7pm with removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home private on Tuesday morning please. Linda will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, grandchildren Sean, Sarah, Cora, Jack, Ava and Shea, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends. Linda’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Dementia Society N.I. c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT920LA. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for her.

Pat (Paddy) Melarkey, Lurganboy, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, died Friday 26th December 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Arthur and Alice (R.I.P.), predeceased by his beloved wife Tina (née Meehan) and his son Ronan (R.I.P.). Dearly loved father to Emmlyn (Avril) and Stephanie (Mathew). Devoted grandfather to Sienna. Loving brother to Elizabeth Treacy (Francie) and Alice. Pat will repose at his late residence tomorrow Saturday from 12noon until 9pm and again Sunday from 12noon until 9pm for a walk through wake only. Family home strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Pat will be sadly missed by his daughter, son, grand-daughter, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. Pat’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. St Padre Pio pray for him.