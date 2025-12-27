Today’s death notices – Saturday, December 27

Pat (Paddy) Melarkey, Lurganboy, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Friday 26th December 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Arthur and Alice (R.I.P.). Predeceased by his beloved wife Tina (née Meehan) and his son Ronan (R.I.P.). Dearly loved father to Emmlyn (Avril) and Stephanie (Mathew). Devoted grandfather to Sienna. Loving brother to Elizabeth Treacy (Francie) and Alice. Pat will repose at his late residence tomorrow Saturday from 12noon until 9pm and again Sunday from 12noon until 9pm for a walk through wake only. Family home strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Pat will be sadly missed by his daughter, son, grand-daughter, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. Pat’s funeral mass can be viewed live on Church Services TV, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler. St Padre Pio pray for him.

KNOX – 25th December 2025, suddenly, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Snowhill Road, Cornafannoge, Maguiresbridge. Andrew Cecil George, devoted husband of Denise; dearly loved father of Allan, Sophie and Tiffany; beloved son of the late Cecil and Rene; dear brother of Jacqueline and the late Sharon (and the late Nigel). House strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 27th December between 3.00pm – 5.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Andrew will take place in Maguiresbridge Presbyterian Church on Sunday 28th December at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maguiresbridge Presbyterian Church. Cheques should be made payable to Maguiresbridge Presbyterian Church and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Andrew will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Johnston. 25th December 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital. Eleanor Margaret “Muriel”, late of Drumbulcan Road, Ballinamallard. A much-loved wife of Mervyn, a cherished mother of Claire (Desmond) and Gillian (Jason), and a very dear sister of Harold, Noel, Kathleen, Lynda and the late Jim. Also, a very dear sister in law and a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Family home private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet with the family at the Archdale Hall, Ballinamallard, on Saturday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Muriel will take place on Sunday at 2.00pm in Magheracross Parish Church, Ballinamallard, followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of Muriel are to Magheracross Mothers Union. Please make all cheques payable to “Magheracross Mothers Union” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Muriel will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”