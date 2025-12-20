Today’s death notices – Saturday, December 20

Seamus Wilson, 64 Main Street, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, died Friday 19th December 2025, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Son of the late Joseph and Mary Wilson. Loving brother to Danny (R.I.P. his wife May R.I.P.) Imelda McIntyre (Vincent R.I.P.), John (Dolly R.I.P.), Joey (Sheila), Eugene (Helen), Stella, Brendan and George (R.I.P). Seamus will repose at his late residence Saturday evening from 5pm until 9 pm and again Sunday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal from his late residence on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Seamus will be sadly missed by his brother’s, sister’s, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family home private to family on Monday morning please. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Martin Russell Hubbard, Knockninny Park, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, 17th December 2025, unexpectedly, loving father of Scott and dear brother of Sandy, Margaret & Jeff. Remains will be reposing in McKeegan Funeral Home, Mill Street, Enniskillen, on Monday morning 22nd December 2025, from 10 am to 11 am before removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for Service in celebration of the life of Martin at 12 noon. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, sisters, brother & extended family circle.