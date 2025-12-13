Today’s death notices – Saturday, December 13

BOYD December 12th 2025. Peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital. WILLIAM (Willie) Tully, Rosslea, Co. Fermanagh, and lately Creamery House, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Brother of Jim, Eveline, John and the late Sandy. Friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH on Sunday 4pm to 6pm. Funeral service in St Mark’s Parish Church, Aghadrumsee, on Monday 15th December at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. “At Rest”.

Fr Niall Greene C.S.Sp., Glassdrummond, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh and The Spiritan Congregation, Ardbraccan, Navan, Co Meath, 10th December 2025, suddenly, beloved son of the late Margaret and Brendan RIP and dear brother of Filicia (Brendan), Petrina (Gary), Terry, loving nephew of Goretti (Jimmy RIP), Pauline (John) & Gabriel (Martina), uncle of Aidan, Cliona, Alisha, Killian, Connor & Shea. Deeply regretted by all his sorrowing family. Reposing in Ardbraccan on Saturday 13th December from 2pm – 6pm with Prayer Service at 3pm and 5pm. Remains reposing in Fr Niall’s home, Glassdrummond, Kinawley, BT92 4DS, on Sunday 14th December from 12 noon until 10pm, walk through only please. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Monday morning at 10:30am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.