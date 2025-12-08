Today’s death notices – Monday, December 8

McKeown (née Jackson) – 7th December 2025 Peacefully at her home, 3 Cloghcor Crescent, Lisbellaw. Margaret Louise (Greeta), beloved wife of the late Cecil, dearly loved mother of Heather, Elaine, Gordon, Denise, Jacqueline and Stewart, and a much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister of Yvonne, Lily, David, Winston, Derek and the late Valerie. House private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Monday 8th December, between 6.00pm and 9.00pm. Funeral service will begin at her home, 3 Cloghcor Crescent, Lisbellaw, on Tuesday 9th December at 1.15pm, followed by a service in Lisbellaw Methodist Church at 2.00pm, and afterwards burial in Tattygare Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lisbellaw Methodist Church and Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or made online at wtmorrison.com. Greeta will be lovingly remembered by her family and the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s keeping.”

Kerry Stennett Peacefully 27th November 2025 Late of Coach House, 83-85 Queens Road, Watford and formerly of Derrin Park, Cornagrade, Enniskillen Beloved daughter of the late Rosemary and Seamus Stennett Loving sister of Steven (Sue) and cherished aunt of Jack Kerry is deeply regretted and very sadly missed by all her loving family, extended family circle, friends and her loyal companion Luna. Kerry will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN from 4-8pm on Wednesday 10th December. Funeral mass for Kerry will take place on Thursday 11th December at 11am in St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the St Michaels Parish Webcam. As it was Kerry’s wish, Kerry’s family are encouraging everyone attending the funeral to please wear a splash of colour. Kerry “In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there.”