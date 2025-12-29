Today’s death notices – Monday, December 30

Lyons 28th December 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital. Geraldine Elizabeth, late of 44 Tattynuckle Road, Fivemiletown, BT75 0TA. A much-loved wife of the late William Joseph, a cherished mother of Stephen (Erin) and Jacqueline (Adrian) and a very dear sister of Olive, Doreen, Sandra, Gordon, Irene, and the late Leslie. Also, a very special grandmother of Wayne, Kaitlin, Leah and William. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home on Monday and Tuesday from 2.00pm until 8.00pm. Please note, morning of the funeral is strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Geraldine will take place on Wednesday at 12.00noon in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Geraldine are to ward 6, South West Acute Hospital. Please make all cheques payable to “WHSCT W6” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Geraldine will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Jack Wadsworth, 7 Fairview Park, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, 27th December 2025 peacefully in the loving care of his family in the Tilery Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his parents George and Mary and his sister Kathleen. Beloved partner of Agnes and devoted father to John, Tina (Simon) and Nuala and a loving grandfather of Sean, Niamh, Orla, Mary and Cian. Jack’s remains will arrive in St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly on Tuesday 30th December at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 31st December at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Family Home is STRICTLY PRIVATE. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.