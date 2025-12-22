Today’s death notices – Monday, December 22

Damien Patrick Carey, Boleyhill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday December 19th peacefully in the loving care of his family in the South West Acute Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Rory and Lucy. Devoted and loving father to Elizabeth and brother to Cathel (Mary), Michaél (Michelle), Martin (Siobhan), Seamus (Angie), Marcella (James), Margo (Tom), Jacinta (Andrick), Kenny (Annemaire) and Estelle (Kevin). May Damien’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Damien will be reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home from 2.00pm until 4.00pm and again from 6.00pm until 8.00pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive into Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11.00am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Damien will be sadly missed by his daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, friends and entire family circle. Damien’s funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

DOOGAN – 20th December 2025, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of Brackvede Park, Enniskillen. William James (Jim), devoted husband of Angel; dearly loved father of Eric (Violet), Irene, Geoffrey (Jill), Norman, Neville (Norma), Avril (Allen) and the late David. A much-loved grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother of Renee and David. House strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Sunday 21st December between 4.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jim will take place in Trory Parish Church (kindly granted) on Monday 22nd December at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Cardiac Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to Cardiac Care Unit SWAH and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Jim will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Sheila Donegan (née McGuinness) 19th December 2025, late of 14 Drumlin Heights, Enniskillen, BT74 7NR. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Martin. Loving mother of Diane (Kieran), Darren (Colleen) and Grainne (Garry). Devoted Nannie to James, Conor, Emily, Eóin, Flynn and Beau. Dear sister of Maureen (RIP), Saragh, Padraig and Gerry. Sheila will be reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 2.00pm to 7.00pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from her late residence on Monday at 10.30am to St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Funeral Mass may be viewed on St Michael’s Parish saintmichaels-parish.com › webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o J P Conway Funeral Director. Sheila will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.