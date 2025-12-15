Today’s death notices – Monday, December 15

DOHERTY, Rodney 13th December 2025, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Rodney, late of 27 Rathview Park, Lisbellaw. A much-loved husband of the late Ruby, and a devoted father of Adrian (Mary), Karen (Allan), Jacqueline and Rodney. Also, a dear brother of Helen, Billy and the late Sandra and Ann. And a very special grandfather and great grandfather. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Rodney will take place on Wednesday at 2.30pm in Lisbellaw Parish Church, followed by interment in Tattygare Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home on Monday and Tuesday from 2.00pm until 8.00pm. Please note, all other times are private to family only. Donations in memory of Rodney are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, Bt74 6ND. Rodney will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “Until we meet again”

Conlin Dermot (Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh and formerly Fintona, Co Tyrone), late of 20 Aughaward Road, Enniskillen and formerly of Legamaghery Road, Fintona, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 14th December 2025. Cherished brother of Barney, Donal, Kevin, Sally, Maggie and the late Jean McAtee, Seamus, Charlie, Owen and Johnny. Loving and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

McManus (nee O’Kane), (Aghagallon, formerly of Monea, Co. Fermanagh), December 12, 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Maggie), dearly loved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Mary, Martina, Eamon (Mary), a much loved granny of Charlie, Olivia, Joseph and Matthew. A dear sister of Kate, Mary, Bridie, Anne and the late James, John and Francis. Maggie will be reposing at her daughter’s residence, 20 Lagan Gate, Aghagallon, BT67 0WS today, Sunday from 12 noon until 7.00 pm, where family and friends will be welcomed to pay their respects. Maggie will leave her daughters home on Monday 15 December at 8.45 am for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Monea, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74 8FN. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. St. Martin pray for her. Always loved and remembered by her sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society NI via mcalindenandmurtagh.com