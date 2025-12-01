Today’s death notices – Monday, December 1

Mayers 29th November 2025, peacefully on his 92nd Birthday. Kenneth Alfred, late of Hollyhill Link Road, Enniskillen. A much-loved husband of Primrose, and a beloved brother of Noel. Also, a very dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral and family home are both strictly private at Kenneth’s request. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kenneth are to Ward 6 Palliative Care, Enniskillen. Please make all cheques payable to the “WHSCT-W6” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Kenneth will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “In heavenly love abiding”.

The death has occurred of Kevin Gilmartin, 25 Cliff Rd. Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3FL, after a short illness, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Remains will repose at his home on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm with house private at all other times please. Remains will leave his residence on Monday, firstly travelling up Main St. Belleek and then returning back through Belleek to arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director or any family member. Deeply loved and forever missed by his wife Veronica, daughters Pauline, Carlin (Peter), Marian (Peter), grandchildren Hannah, Noah, Daniel, Peter and Matthew, sisters Mary and Anne, family circle and friends. Kevin is predeceased by his parents Kate and John, his brothers Billy, John, Leo and Michael and his sister Kathleen. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed.