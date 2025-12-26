Today’s death notices – Friday, December 26

JONES – 24th December 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Main Street, Tempo. Edwin James, devoted husband of the late Laura, dearly loved father of Karen, Samantha (Stephen), Roy (Carrie) and Oliver (Tracy). A dear grandfather of Henry, Anna, Isaac, Dylan, Michael and brother of Sadie. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Friday 26th December between 3.00pm – 5.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Edwin will take place in Tempo Parish Church on Saturday 27th December at 12.00noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Critical Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital, cheques should be made payable to the Critical Care Unit, SWAH and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES. Edwin will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.

KNOX – 25th December 2025, suddenly, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Snowhill Road, Cornafannoge, Maguiresbridge. Andrew Cecil George, devoted husband of Denise; dearly loved father of Allan, Sophie and Tiffany; beloved son of the late Cecil and Rene; dear brother of Jacqueline and the late Sharon (and the late Nigel). House strictly private, please. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maguiresbridge Presbyterian Church. Cheques should be made payable to Maguiresbridge Presbyterian Church and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Andrew will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Patrick “Patsy” Maguire peacefully 23rd December 2025 late of Graan Abbey Care Home, formerly of Derrin Road, Enniskillen, dear brother of Vincent RIP, Marie RIP, Susan RIP (John RIP), Kathleen (Brendan RIP), Gabriel RIP (Margaret), Brendan RIP, Dominic (Liz), Majella (Leo RIP), Paul (Maggie). Patsy is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving nieces and nephews, extended family circle and friends. Patsy will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74 6AN on Wednesday 24th December from 4–8pm. Funeral Mass for Patsy will take place on Friday 26th December at 11am at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Irvinestown. Patsy “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God” Matthew 5:8