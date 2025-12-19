Today’s death notices – Friday, December 19

Cullen, Josie. Peacefully, Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg Co. Tyrone, surrounded by her loving family, Josephine (Josie) Cullen passed away 17th December 2025, formerly 12 Glendurragh Park, Kesh Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Fonty R.I.P., much loved mother of John (Helen), Joe (Beverley) and the late Dan and Frank (the late Alice Lawn) R.I.P., loving grandmother of Wayne (Sarah) and great grandmother of Chloe. Josie will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Friday 19th December from 3pm to 6pm and then arriving at Saint Josephs Church for 7pm prayers and to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by interment in Bannagh Cemetery, Kesh. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Silverdale Care Home c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, donation box available in the funeral home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter-in-law, grandson, great granddaughter and entire family circle. Family home strictly private please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.