Today’s death notices – Friday, December 12

Ella Smyth, nèe Dunn, Skeagh, Smithborough, Co.Monaghan and formerly Mulladuff, Smithborough, Co.Monaghan. Peacefully on Wednesday, 10th December 2025 at Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home, Monaghan. Funeral service in Smithborough Presbyterian Church, eircode H18 HY02, on Saturday, 13th December, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coolshannagh Graveyard, Monaghan. Resting at the home of her son Nigel and daughter-in-law Linda, eircode H18 VO70, on Thursday, 11th December and Friday, 12th December from 2pm until 8pm. House private at all other times. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Ella, if so desired to Cavan/Monaghan Palliative Care, C/o Conly Funeral Directors, Ballybay, Co.Monaghan or any family member. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Kenneth and brother Bertie Dunn. Ella will be dearly missed by her loving family; daughter Audrey, sons Nigel (Linda) and Keith. Also her treasured grandchildren Stephanie (Jamie), Allister and Daniel, great-grandchildren Harlow, Navy and Jasper, brother Meredith (Joyce) and the entire family circle. ‘Safe in the arms of Jesus’.

VENCKIENE – 9th December 2025 (suddenly) at her home Meadow Farm, Enniskillen. Stase, dearly loved mother of Kristina (Elijus), Jurgita (Donatas) and stepmum of Donata (Irmantas), much-loved grandmother of Simona, Lukas, Dominykas, Matas, Kostas, Diora, Danas, Romas, Dovydas and a beloved sister. House private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 11th December from 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral Service for the life of Stase will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Friday 12th December at 12.00 noon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Stase will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Goodwin, Éamon, late of 28, Floraville, Enniskillen BT74 6AP. Peacefully 9th December 2025. Loving husband of Bridie (Nee Doris), treasured father of Sinéad (Gareth Doherty) and Caitríona (Tom Gilroy), precious grandfather of Hannah (Cahir Swift) and darling great grandfather of Rian. Beloved brother of Frank, Liam (Carmel), and the late Marie (Cecil Lynam RIP), and the late Colm (Frances). Cherished uncle and grand uncle. Éamon will be reposing at the home of his daughter, Sinéad, 15, Devenish Manor, Silverhill, Enniskillen BT74 5JD on Thursday 11th December from 2pm until Friday evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday 13th December in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen BT74 7EW at 11.00am followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Mass may be viewed at https://www.saintmichaels-parish.com/webcam.asp. Family flowers only please, with donations kindly accepted for Fr. John Skinnader, South Sudan Project c/o Enda Love, Funeral Director, 125 Derrin Road, Enniskillen BT74 6BB. Éamon will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, friends and neighbours. Solas na bhFlaitheas ar a anam uasal.