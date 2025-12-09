Terrifying ordeal during armed burglary in Coa

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in the Coa area, outside of Enniskillen, yesterday evening (Monday, December 8).

Detective Sergeant Malone said: “We received a report at around 7.15pm of a burglary at a house in the Coa area.

“It was reported that a number of masked men entered the back of the property via an unlocked patio door. All were wearing gloves and one man was also reported to be carrying a weapon.

Advertisement

“There were three people in the property at the time and we understand that two of the intruders remained with them in the living area while the other males searched the upstairs rooms. A quantity of cash and some jewellery was subsequently taken before the men made off.

“This was a harrowing experience for the occupants of the property and thankfully, no one was harmed during the incident, although they were left shaken by what happened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity on Monday evening, or who may have information which could assist – including CCTV or other footage – to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1357 of 08/12/25.

“You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”