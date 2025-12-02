Teen accused of multiple public order offences

An Enniskillen teenager has appeared in court in relation to multiple public order charges including assault and criminal damage.

Francie Crumlish (18) from Rossorry Church Road, Enniskillen is accused of assaulting a female and assaulting a male.

He is also accused of damaging the man’s jacket and necklace and using disorderly behaviour on an Ulsterbus and at the Translink depot at Wellington Road in Enniskillen.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on October 17.

District Judge Alana McSorkey remanded Crumlish on continuing bail to return to court on December 8.