Students impress at Post-Primary Schools’ Cross-Country

OVER 200 students from across the county took part at the hugely popular Fermanagh Post-Primary Schools’ Cross-Country event at Castle Irvine Estate in Irvinestown.

This is a great development event, where untapped talent can be unearthed and directed towards clubs to further develop the talent they have.

At this time of year, it is hard to find a course that stands up to the wet weather, but conditions at the Irvinestown venue on a whole were good underfoot.

The course laid out was a good test for all and this race will stand the athletes that plan to contest the cross country at Ulster Schools qualifiers at the same venue in the new year in good stead.

Bella McCreesh, Callum McGrath,Saoirse McGough, Harry McNiece, Kate Kelly, Emmet Coyle, Megan Mullally and Jack Donnelly all won their respective races, while the team titles were shared between St Michael’s College and Mount Lourdes.

Year 8 Girls

1.Bella McCreesh MLE

2. Lauren Barkey MLE

3. Claudia Black ERGS

1. Mount Lourdes Enniskillen

2. ⁠ Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

3. ⁠ Devenish College

Year 8 Boys

1.Callum McGrath SME

2. Michael Carron SME

3. Bobby Funsten SME

Teams

1. St Michael’s Enniskillen

2. ⁠ Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

3. ⁠ Devenish College

Year 9 Girls

1. Saoirse Mc Gough MLE

2. ⁠ Fianna Goodwin SMI

3. ⁠Naoimh McCaffery MLE

Teams

1. Mount Lourdes Enniskillen

2. ⁠ Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

3. ⁠ Devenish College

Year 9 Boys

1. Harry McNiece ERGS

2. ⁠Colm Mc Guigan SME

3. ⁠Alexandar Patmal DC

Teams

1. St. Michael’s Enniskillen

2. ⁠ Devenish College, Enniskillen

3. ⁠ Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

Year 10 Girls

1. Kate Kelly MLE

2. ⁠Erin Quigley MLE

3. ⁠Evanna McCreesh MLE

Teams

1. Mount Lourdes Enniskillen

2. ⁠⁠ Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

3. ⁠St. Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea

Year 10 Boys

1. Emmet Coyle SME

2. ⁠Sean Lunny SME

3. ⁠Michael McGovern SME

Teams

1.St Michael’s College Enniskillen

2. ⁠⁠ Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

3. ⁠St. Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea

Year 11/12 Girls

1. ⁠Megan Mullally MLE

2. Annabelle McKenzie ERGS

3. ⁠Jessica Largo Ellis MLE

Teams

1. Mount Lourdes Enniskillen

2. ⁠ Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

3. ⁠ St. Aidan’s, Derrylin

Year 11/12 Boys

1. Jack Donnelly SME

2. Finn Elliott SME

3. ⁠Nathan Coyle SME

Teams

1. St. Michael’s Enniskillen

2. St. Aidan’s, Derrylin

⁠ 3. ⁠Devenish College