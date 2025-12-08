Storm Bram to hit Fermanagh

A YELLOW weather warning has been issued as Storm Bram to hit with strong winds.

From Tuesday morning until late tomorrow night Fermanagh is expected to be rocked by up to 70mph winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the North with orange warnings in neighbouring counties Donegal and Leitrim.

A spokesperson for the Met Office explained, “Storm Bram is expected to pass close to western Ireland on Tuesday and bring some very strong south then southwesterly winds.

“Gusts around 50-60 mph are possible fairly widely, and potentially in excess of 70mph for some exposed headlands and high ground.