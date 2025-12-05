Stand against domestic violence this Christmas

Be the change this Christmas by taking part in a new campaign designed to raise awareness and inspire action to end violence against women and girls.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is inviting residents, businesses, and community groups to take part in Lights for Change – A Christmas Tree for a Safer Future.

As part of the campaign, the Council has launched the #BeTheChange Bauble Campaign.

Each bauble is more than a decoration; it represents hope, unity, and a shared commitment to challenge harmful attitudes and stand against violence.

The initiative runs from November 17 to January 6, with photo entries for the artistic showcase finale accepted until December 19. Baubles will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis, so early collection is encouraged.

Cllr Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said, “I will be hanging my #BeTheChange bauble on my own Christmas tree and I encourage everyone across the District to do the same. These baubles are more than decorations; they represent hope, unity and a shared commitment to a safer future.

“By displaying them throughout our community we send a clear message: violence has no place