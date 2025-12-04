Speakers to share inspirational stories in Enniskillen

THE Crest Centre at the South West College in Enniskillen will be a sell-out in January when the Aisling Centre’s ‘Hope, Healing and Growth Day’ returns by popular demand for a ninth year.

Some top motivational speakers from Fermanagh and further afield will share their stories of how they found hope in the most trying of circumstances during the event in Enniskillen on January 10.

Even though the event is already sold-out, participants can join virtually, with a staggering 700 people linking in online to the hugely successful event last year, tuning in from Paris to Portadown.

Michael Harding

The first keynote speaker at the event will be well respected writer and podcaster Michael Harding from Cavan.

During his decorated career, Michael has received wide acclaim and numerous awards, including the Stewart Parker Award and an RTÉ Arts Show/Bank of Ireland Award, for his theatre work, memoirs and films.

Margaret Gallagher

Margaret Gallagher has played major roles with the Belcoo Heritage Association and Cleenish Parish, helping oversee major renovations at Holywell Chapel and the Oratory Chapel in Belcoo.

Living in her thatched cottage without electricity or running water, Margaret was central to the development of the Belcoo Healthy Living Centre, which has become a vital hub for many residents.

William Sayers

Donemana man William Sayers will also make his debut at the Aisling Centre event.

Aged just 12 years old, William lost his arm in a farming accident. Despite overcoming major struggles, the Tyrone man is a long-term volunteer with the Farm Safety Foundation.

Claire Bowes

Living the majority of her life with permanent sight loss, Claire Bowes will share her experiences of how music and creativity has inspired many in the community.

Founder and director of Omagh Music Academy, Claire has spent many years researching how memorisation strategies can help children living with blindness play musical instruments.

Fiacre O’Donnell

Enniskillen man Fiacre O’Donnell, who joined Encirc in 1998, will also speak at the ‘Hope, Healing and Growth Day’.

Fiacre has championed the company’s work on engaging in the community to support and recognise best practice and address significant issues from poverty to the environment and mental health.

Cathy Magowan

From Enniskillen, Cathy Magowan had a long and distinguished career in health and social care, beginning in 1982, where she took on a number of different roles and occupations.

Cathy will speak about the many challenges in healthcare in Fermanagh and the range of different support services that are available.

Ciara and John Murray

In 2015, Ciara Murray suffered a stroke when she was 37 weeks pregnant and she was placed in a coma to save her and her baby James. The Coa resident has faced an intense rehabilitation programme and she will speak openly about the support services in Fermanagh and the Stroke Warriors support group.

Emer Maguire

From Strabane, Emer Maguire is recognised as one of the top comedy stars in the North. She has also developed and delivered communication workshops for universities, private organisations and companies and the public sector.