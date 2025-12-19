‘Smiling’ Roslea man laid to rest following collision

By Callum McGuigan

A ROSLEA man who was tragically killed in a collision has been remembered for his kind acts as a ‘good Samaritan’.

Sixty-nine year old Francis (Francie) Lynch from Roslea died suddenly following a single-vehicle collision on the Dernawilt Road on Thursday night (December 11).

He is the beloved son of the late Francie, mother Rose and sister Susan.

Parish priest Fr John Chester said the community had been met with ‘shock and sadness’ at Francis’ tragic passing.

“He seems to have suffered a medical episode, which may have caused him to lose control of the car that he was driving,” he said.

Fr Chester added, “Francie was well known in the local area and the news of his death was met with shock and sadness. We hope he didn’t suffer.

He told the church of the ‘good Samaritan’ Francis had been just days before his passing.

“Last Monday, just before Mass … as I walked towards St Tierney’s church, I seen the silhouette of somebody stooping over and trying to help someone to their feet who had tripped over near the gate.

“Going over, I discovered that the good Samaritan was Francie Lynch. He and I helped the shocked and sore lady to her feet.”

Francie was an active member of the local Plough On group, who honoured him at their Christmas dinner yesterday (Tuesday December 16), noting the activities he had attended.

“Seeing Fracie laid out yesterday I noticed the smile that he wore – a smile I rarely seen in my nine years here in the parish,” said Fr Chester.

“It was as though the smile was that the weight of the world was finally lifted off his tired and burdened shoulders.

“Free at last, and he seemed at peace, his smile reaching us from the other world.”

Following requiem mass, Francis was interred in the adjoining cemetery of St Tierney’s Church.