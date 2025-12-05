Santa Paws Christmas Fayre this Saturday in Irvinestown

Get ready for a festive day of fun as the Santa Paws Christmas Fayre takes place this Saturday in the Delaney Suite at Mahon’s Hotel, Irvinestown, kindly supported by Joe Mahon.

The event is dog-friendly, offers FREE entry, and runs from 12 noon to 4pm, making it the perfect weekend outing for families and their furry companions.

The fayre supports two important local causes — The Hullabaloo Sanctuary and Husky Salvation — with 6ft stall spaces available for £15. Payments can be made via PayPal or bank transfer, and anyone interested in booking a stall is encouraged to message for availability.

Organisers are also seeking volunteers to help with kitchen and refreshment duties on the day. Donations of food, drinks, or raffle prizes would be greatly appreciated.

Everyone is warmly invited to come along and support these worthy animal charities this Saturday