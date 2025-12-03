Santa and carol singing at festive Belcoo event

THERE will be a special festive event in Belcoo next week.

The Christmas lights switch-on in the village will take place at the Grandstand on December 11 at 7.15pm.

There will also be a Christmas Carols performance at the event, with the entertainment being provided by Letterbreen Silver Band.

The Santa Train will be arriving at 7.45pm and children will have a chance to get their photo taken with the special guest.

Everyone is welcome to come along to what is set to be a very special community event.