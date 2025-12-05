Roslea actor to star in ITV drama

Filming has begun on a much-anticipated new police drama on ITV, which will see Fermanagh actor Nigel Boyle take a lead role.

Originally from Roslea, but having spent most of his life living in England, the talented actor has been confirmed to be playing a main part in ‘The Blame’ which will hit our TV screens early next year.

Excitement is building ahead of the ITV drama, with former ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Our Girl’ star Michelle Keegan taking the lead.

With filming now underway for ‘The Blame’, Roslea man Nigel is set to feature prominently, in another major boost for his career.

ITV is guaranteeing that the police drama will be a big hit with its wide fan base.

“The drama dives into secrets, suspicion and systemic corruption – all under the surface of this seemingly quiet town,” a synopsis read.

“The series begins when the body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead.

“As DI Crane (Michelle Keegan) and DI Radley (Douglas Booth) dig deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise.

“As the clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team.”

The father-of-two is an experienced actor. He played roles in ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Silent Witness’, as well as in a one-off episode of British comedy ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’ and in ‘SAS Rogue Heroes’.

Nigel rose to prominence after he played the part of DCI Ian Buckells in ‘Line of Duty’, with his character exposed as corrupt officer ‘H’.

‘Line of Duty’ has since confirmed it’s going to be returning for a seventh series, although it’s unclear whether the Fermanagh man will have a role to play in the much-loved police drama.