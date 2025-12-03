Police search for missing woman last seen in Fermanagh

POLICE are appealing for information about a missing woman last seen in the Fermanagh area.

Cheyenne Hazlett is 22 years-old and a PSNI spokesperson said they are ‘concerned’ for her whereabouts.

She is described as 5’ 2”, slim build with long dark hair. It is unknown what she was wearing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Cheyenne has not been seen since Friday the 28th November in the Fermanagh area, though she has links to the city (Derry).

“Should you have sighted Cheyenne, or know of her whereabouts, please call police on 101, quoting serial number 911 of 1/12/25.”