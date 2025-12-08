Number of drugs seized in Enniskillen town centre

Police in Fermanagh continue to focus on Safe Socialising in towns and villages this festive season as part of Operation Season’s Greetings.

During proactive patrols by our District Support Teams and Local Policing Team colleagues in Enniskillen town centre at the weekend, a number of people were stopped and searched and quantities of class A drugs, mostly suspected to be cocaine, were subsequently seized.

Those detected will now face being reported to the Public Prosecution Service or will be required to attend a Drug and Alcohol Awareness course as part of a Community Resolution Notice.

Advertisement

Inspector Gary Irvine said, “Possession and use of any drug is not only a risk to your health but also to your future prospects. A drug conviction will impact on your career opportunities, and will limit your ability to travel internationally and could land you in prison.

“Our officers will continue to work to protect local people from the harm caused by drugs and will take drugs off our streets at every opportunity.

“As members of our community, your vigilance and willingness to speak up and provide us with information can make a real difference, and allow us to best target our resources in areas where they are most needed.

“If you have concerns or information about drugs or criminal activity in your area, please continue to report it. Together, we can continue to keep our community safe.”