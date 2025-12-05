Nina, Daithí and Saerlaíth shine bright on Toy Show

Fermanagh talent lit up this year’s Late Late Toy Show as Nina He from Newtownbutler, along with siblings Daithí and Saerlaíth McCaffrey from Lisnaskea, took to the national stage.

Nina wowed viewers with her performance of Lover Girl by jazz artist Laufey, impressing with her confidence, creativity, and musical talent.

Meanwhile, Daithí and Saerlaíth brought county pride to the popular ‘county parade’, as they cart-wheeled their way across the stage.

The Lisnaskea siblings charmed audiences with their enthusiasm and energy, delighting both viewers at home and their local community.

Their mother, Jacqueline, described the experience as magical, especially since both were selected from thousands of auditioning children.

Nina’s classmates at St Mary’s PS, and Daithí and Saerlaíth’s at St Ronan’s, had been eagerly waiting their appearance on what is one of Ireland’s most beloved festive programmes, all week, and no doubt their were all uip way past their bedtime on Friday night.

This year’s Toy Show, hosted by Patrick Kielty, had a Grinch-theme and featured children from across the country, including our very own locals stars, as well as celebrities such as Roy Keane.

Anyone who missed the live broadcast can catch up on RTE Player, or with the repeat on RTE One at 3.10pm on Sunday.