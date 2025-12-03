New support for Fermanagh’s female entrepreneurs

FEMALE entrepreneurs in Fermanagh have welcomed news that there will be new programmes set up to enhance and develop their businesses and industries.

Three programmes, ‘WeBuild’, ‘WeGrow’ and ‘WeScale’, are to be delivered as part of the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme and led by InterTradeIreland, in partnership with Invest NI and Enterprise Ireland.

Beginning next year, females from Fermanagh and across Ireland will gain access to expert mentorship, tailored support, workshops and networking opportunities that will accelerate their business growth.

Advertisement

Head of Entrepreneurship at Women in Business NI, Roisin McDermott, said the business is looking forward to delivering the growth programme in partnership with Network Ireland.

“’WeGrow’ will take you on a journey. It will challenge and support you to reflect on your business, through a range of specialist training, peer circles, mentoring, support and connections,” Ms McDermott said.

“It’s your chance to take a strategic pause, and to work out your best plan of growth.”

Likewise, delivered by TechFoundHer, the ‘WeBuild’ programme empowers female entrepreneurs to accelerate their tech-driven business idea and develop tech-enabled ventures focused on innovation.

Rolled out by AwakenHub, ‘WeScale’ is dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs to scale strategically and sustainably, blending world-class learning, bespoke mentoring and investor access.

It comes just weeks after Fermanagh and Omagh District Council rolled out a new Female Entrepreneur Programme.

Delivered by Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership, on behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the scheme aims to support economically inactive women into self-employment.