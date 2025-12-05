New gambling tax could undo current safeguards

Those who have lived experience of gambling addiction have warned the new gambling tax could unintentionally heighten risks for vulnerable people.

The measure was introduced by Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer and announced on November 26 as part of the UK government’s Autumn Budget 2025.

The government believes increasing the duty on online gambling will discourage operators from promoting what are considered more harmful products, such as online casino games.

Former gambling addict Byron McNern from Enniskillen, who has shared his story previously in hopes of raising awareness, said the new tax could be “a step backwards for those trying to control their gambling.”

“I did understand that there were taxes in place already but wasn’t quite sure of the figures,” he said.

“As someone who knows the volatility of online gambling or sports betting in these shops any increase in this area could be dangerous.

”Again I can only speak personally but some measures were put in place a few years ago regards FOBTs (fixed odds betting terminals) which I thought was great as it’s capped the maximum bet being placed to £2 per spin/ go which was previously at £100.

“That’s has been in place since 2019. Anything that can minimise the damage to those who unfortunately struggle with this addiction is great.

“This new increase to the tax may shift that backwards regards the bets or fees online or in betting shops so wouldn’t in my opinion be a positive step for those who gamble.”

Under the new rules, the duty on online gambling, known as “remote gaming duty” will nearly double, rising from 21 per-cent to 40 percent from April 2026.

At the same time, a new tax rate will be introduced for online sports betting from April 2027, a “remote betting” duty of percent will apply, up from the existing 15 per-cent.

These changes are intended to modernise the gambling tax system while increasing revenue, but critics warn they could have unintended consequences for those struggling with gambling addiction.