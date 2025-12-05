Music stars to rock Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown

GLÓR TÍRE finalist Conor Owens and popular band One for the Road will be the headline performers at Mahon’s Hotel over the festive period, as the Irvinestown hotel gears up for a Christmas to remember.

Excitement is building in Irvinestown and the local area after One for the Road, one of Ireland’s top groups, confirmed they’ll be selling out the Delaney Suite at the hotel on St Stephen’s Day (December 26).

There will be plenty of local flavour at Mahon’s Hotel on the night, with Conor Owens from Arney also performing in the lounge.

The talented singer reached the final of the TG4 talent show, earning a huge following following his impressive performances, which included putting a unique twist on the classic ‘Fourteen Carat Mind’.

Mahon’s Hotel is gearing up for an action-packed few weeks of live music over the festive period.

Fergal McConnell from Derrygonnelly will take centre stage in the hotel on December 27, before Colin Harney showcases his impressive singing skills on December 28.

Mahon’s Hotel has also confirmed that ‘Shambles’ will return on December 30, before there’s a major night of entertainment and music on New Year’s Eve (December 31).

Danny Byrne Band, who has established themselves as one of the fastest growing band on the Irish music scene, renowned for their high-energy modern folk, will take to the stage in the Delaney Suite.

There will also be music in the lounge from Arney singer Vincy Walmsley, as well as from the talented Joe Moore and The Senators.

Vincy, who has been performing locally for over three decades, is a stalwart of the Country music scene, renowned for his wide genre of music.