Men jailed after cannabis factory found in Enniskillen

TWO men were jailed today after police uncovered a cannabis factory in an Enniskillen house.

On February 27 this year, police carried out a search of a residential property at Menapian Way in the town and located 111 cannabis plants growing in four rooms, along with evidence of cultivating equipment such as fans, lighting and watering systems.

One man was arrested at the property and a second suspect was arrested in Antrim.

The two men were sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court today.

Edmundas Zavisa (30) and 28-year-old Gytis Ramaskevicus pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug and dishonestly using electricity at previous sittings of the court.

Zavisa further admitted using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Ramaskevicus was sentenced to two years for both cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity, with half to be served in custody and half on licence. He was also sentenced to three months for possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Zavisa was sentenced to two years and eight months for both cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

He was also sentenced to three months for possession of a Class B controlled drug, as well as three months’ imprisonment and six penalty points for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

All sentences are to run concurrently.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This sentencing shows that police remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.

“Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.”