Man charged in connection to digger theft

A 39-year-old man is due to appear before a Fermanagh court later this morning, charged in connection with the alleged theft of a digger near Belturbet over the weekend.

As reported by the Anglo Celt, the digger was taken from the O’Reilly Precast manufacturing site on Saturday evening and driven across the border into Northern Ireland. Members of the PSNI then intercepted the suspected driver after the vehicle crashed on the Belturbet Road as it travelled in the direction of Derrylin.

The man has since been charged with handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday, December 1.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that Gardaí are “investigating an incident involving the theft of heavy machinery from a site in the Ballyconnell area of Co. Cavan on the evening of Saturday, 29 November 2025.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI stated that officers in Enniskillen have charged a man to court “following reports of a vehicle driving dangerously on the Belturbet Road, Derrylin.”

Confirming that the man faces charges of handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and driving under the influence of drink or drugs, the PSNI concludes: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”