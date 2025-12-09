Man arrested for breach of sexual of prevention order

Detectives from the PSNI Public Protection Unit have charged a 27 year old man with two counts of breach of a sexual offences prevention order.

The man was arrested in Maguiresbridge on Monday 8th December and is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 9th December. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug and later bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.