Lakeland Players preparing for magical anniversary show

THE Lakeland Players are gearing up for a spectacular celebration of their 40th anniversary with a dazzling production of Cinderella, the classic rags-to-riches fairytale that promises to bring all the fun, sparkle, and excitement of a traditional pantomime.

Set to be a highlight of the festive season, this year’s pantomime is packed with vibrant costumes, catchy songs, slapstick comedy, and, of course, plenty of audience participation.

The production is a fitting tribute to four decades of theatrical magic, as the Lakeland Players have been delighting audiences with their unique blend of humor, heart, and creativity.

The story of Cinderella will come to life with a talented cast of colourful characters, including the wicked Ugly Stepsisters, the charming Prince, and the ever-lovable Buttons, who will keep the audience laughing from start to finish.

As the clock ticks down to midnight, the audience will be on the edge of their seats, eagerly wondering whether Cinderella will escape her cruel stepsisters and find true love with Prince Charming.

The performance promises to be the most magical yet, with stunning costumes and toe-tapping tunes that will have everyone singing along. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Lakeland Players or new to their shows, this production is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages.

This year’s pantomime holds special significance for the Lakeland Players, marking their 40th year of bringing the magic of theatre to the community. Since their first performance, the group has been dedicated to providing high-quality entertainment that brings people together, celebrates local talent, and fosters a love for the arts.

Tickets are now available for all performances on the Ardhowen website, with a special concession price for the performance on January 8. With the clock ticking, be sure to book your tickets soon – before the magic fades away.