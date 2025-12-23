Golfers’ generosity boosts pulmonary fibrosis care

PULMONARY Fibrosis Northern Ireland (PFNI) has thanked the Lough Erne Golf Club after a year of activities that raised thousands for the charity.

PFNI charity co-ordinator Clare Donohoe recently attended a cheque presentation with Men’s Captain, Gus Wilson, and Ladies’ Captain, Sharron Myles, marking the culmination of a highly successful year of fundraising.

Activities included a quiz night, a darts grand slam competition, and Captain’s Day events, which together raised a very generous £2,400.

The donation will be used to support the ongoing refurbishment of Inis Ceithleann Retreat, a unique respite property located within the Lough Erne Golf Village.

The retreat provides a tranquil and supportive environment for people from across Northern Ireland who have been affected by pulmonary fibrosis.

Inis Ceithleann Retreat, located at the Lough Erne Golf Resort, offers much-needed rest and respite not only for patients living with pulmonary fibrosis, but also for their carers and for bereaved family members who are adjusting to life after loss.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Northern Ireland described the donation as invaluable, noting that it will directly enhance the comfort and facilities available at the retreat.

If you, or someone you know has been affected by pulmonary fibrosis, Pulmonary Fibrosis NI have a range of support services that can help. For further information, please visit www.pulmonaryfibrosisni.co.uk, or contact the Co-ordinator, Clare Donohoe at claredonohoe.pfni@gmail.com.