First Minister shares Christmas joy at Clogher school

By Alan Rodgers

THERE was a warm, festive glow in the Clogher Valley on Thursday as pupils of St Macartan’s Primary School gave the First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, a heartwarming Christmas reception to remember.

As blustery showers cleared, students formed a guard of honour to welcome the leader. Inside, the seasonal spirit continued with a cup of tea and mince pies before the First Minister spent around an hour chatting with pupils and staff.

The celebrations began with the youngest children in P1 and P2, who proudly performed their specially prepared Christmas carols.

Older pupils followed with a selection of festive favourites, including ‘When a Child is Born’ and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, filling the school with music and cheer.

Ms O’Neill encouraged pupils to write to her at Stormont if they ever wanted to raise issues, and in keeping with the light-hearted mood of the morning, she also promised to appear on the school’s new podcast.

The First Minister clearly enjoyed hearing pupils describe what made St Macartan’s so special to them, with answers including friends, family and teachers.

It was a welcome respite from the pressures of political life for the First Minister and Sinn Féin deputy leader, and she admitted she is very much looking forward to the festive break.

“Christmas is special for me too, and just like everyone else I’m looking forward to spending it with my family,” she said.

“I like to cook and feed everyone at Christmas. It’s the ultimate special day for me and now that I’ve grandchildren that makes it even more special. There is a new layer of joy for us all when they’re around and enjoying the season.

“For me, like everyone else, I’ll be really looking forward to waking up on Christmas morning, having the Christmas dinner and a few days rest.”

With Santa on the way, her grandchildren will no doubt be counting down the days – and the First Minister herself is hopeful there may be a few surprises under the tree.

“I’d like to think so,” she said when asked if she would receive any presents.

“I’m definitely on the nice list,” was her confident reply as the countdown to Christmas begins in earnest.