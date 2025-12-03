Festive bazaar being held in Derrylin this weekend

EXCITEMENT is building in Derrylin and its neighbouring villages ahead of a much-anticipated bazaar which will celebrate all things Christmas and its old traditions.

A large crowd is expected to turn out to Aughakillymaude Community Centre on Sunday 7 December between 2pm and 5pm for the return of the once annual bazaar.

Over the course of the three hours, residents in Derrylin, and from across Fermanagh, will enjoy browsing through and purchasing a number of local, handmade or artisan products produced locally.

One of the events will see attendees bid to win a number of the prizes which are up for grabs from the bazaar wheel, which will add some intrigue and excitement to the event in Derrylin.

Bazaars, a once very popular event in Fermanagh, have returned in recent time, with St Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly holding one as part of its fundraising efforts for a new ICT suite.

Attendees at the Derrylin event will also get to learn more about the Aughakillymaude Community Centre, a historic centre in the village.

Formed in 1989, the Aughakillymaude Community Centre is home to the local Mummers group – one of the last surviving branches of the Mummers in Fermanagh.

In recent weeks, the Aughakillymaude Community Association has been spreading awareness about some of its old traditions, with the group spending time with some Chinese delegates during their local visit.

The long-standing centre also provided host to a range of Halloween events, as well as regular Comhaltas sessions taking place in the Aughakillymaude Community Centre on a weekly basis.