Fermanagh woman supporting families fleeing conflict

A LISBELLAW woman is completing a charity fundraiser by placing a suitcase and a water container under her Christmas tree to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Libbet Irvine, a member of Lisbellaw Presbyterian Church, is drawing attention to the hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced from their homes after fleeing conflict.

She chose the suitcase and water container to emphasise how few possessions people can take with them when suddenly forced to flee.

Libbet is Christian Aid’s Enniskillen organiser, coordinating fundraising efforts among local churches. To date, these churches have raised more than £130,000 to support the charity’s work tackling extreme poverty.

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett praised Libbet’s efforts, “We’re grateful to Libbet for helping to highlight the urgent situation in DRC.

“With her suitcase, she shows just how meagre are the possessions that people can take with them when they flee from fighting.

“Here at home, we’re looking forward to our Christmas celebrations but in DRC, mothers like Chance and her children are struggling to feed themselves after escaping a brutal conflict.

“The money Libbet helps to raise each year in the Enniskillen area allows us to reach mothers like Chance and her children. With your support this Christmas, we could reach even more families.”

Chance, a mother of eight from South Kivu, DRC, is one of those affected. She fled her village with her children after armed men looted her shop and attacked her neighbour.

After a 50-mile journey, she reached a displacement camp, fearing her husband is dead. She now works in nearby fields for 45p a day to feed her family, supported by Christian Aid’s local partner grants.

To support Christian Aid’s work and help families like Chance’s this Christmas, visit caid.ie/Christmas.