Fermanagh ready for The Late Late Toy Show

ALL eyes will be on RTÉ tonight (Friday) as three children from Fermanagh are set to take part in the The Late Late Toy Show.

Nina HE, from Newtownbutler, is set to showcase her incredible talent on Ireland’s long-running talk show.

“I felt nervous. I don’t usually sing in public or even in front of my parents. It still doesn’t feel real yet,” Nina said.

Her mum, Rebecca, said the whole family was very excited.

“She doesn’t really let anything faze her or realise how big the Toy Show is,” she said.

“Nina is a multi-talented girl who doesn’t realise it yet.

“I have never heard her sing properly until now and she moves me to tears every time. We are the proudest parents.”

Lisnaskea siblings Daithí and Saerlaíth McCaffrey are also set to do the county proud tonight.

Daithí and Saerlaith will be taking part in the ‘county parade’, a much-loved segment of the famous annual show that highlights children from all over Ireland.

Family, friends, and the local community are excited to see Daithí and Saerlaíth take to the national stage, celebrating their county on one of the country’s most popular television events.

Their appearance has already sparked excitement across Fermanagh, with many tuning in to cheer them on from home.

“I received a call a few weeks ago inviting the kids to audition for the Toy Show toy demonstrators,” Daithí and Saerlaíths mother Jacqueline said.

“It was a total shock, as this all started as bit of fun when talking about Christmas jammies for the Toy Show one night before bed. To get a call to say they been chosen as two of the 80 kids to audition out of almost 5000 entries this has came as a huge surprise.

Jacqueline added that the most magical part was both being selected, as during the selection process they hadn’t realised they were brother and sister.

“It’s definitely making them step out of their comfort zones taking part in the County Parade, but they are super excited to get to the Toy Show set this Friday,” she added.

The Late Late Toy Show will air on Friday, December 5, The Late Late Toy Show 2025 will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9:35pm, with Patrick Kielty returning for his third year as host.