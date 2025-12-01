Fermanagh rallies to raise funds for Bright Eyes

COMMUNITIES across Fermanagh have been coming together to try to save Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary.

Fermanagh’s largest and longest-established animal sanctuary announced last month that it could be facing closure unless it received urgent financial support.

After more than three decades of rescuing and rehoming abandoned dogs and cats, Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary announced it could be forced to shut its doors within four months due to rising costs.

In response, the county has once again shown its community spirit, uniting to raise much-needed funds for the sanctuary through a wave of local events and initiatives.

Local doctor Amy Keating organised a packed pub quiz at Charlie’s Bar, complete with raffle prizes sponsored by Enniskillen businesses and live music after the quiz.

The event proved a major success, raising an impressive £2,300.

“I have followed Bright Eyes for years. I adopted my cat, Toffee, from them in 2022, and since then I’ve gone out regularly to donate food,” Dr Keating said.

When she saw the sanctuary struggling with rising costs, she decided to step in and give back by hosting the fundraiser. “It went really well, it was a lot busier than we expected,” she added.

Dr Keating also stressed the ongoing need for volunteers, noting that Bright Eyes is facing a significant shortage.

“They are very short of volunteers — they don’t get many people applying who can dedicate their time,” she said.

Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary later took to social media to express its gratitude for the fundraiser and the support shown by the local community.

“What a massive turnout and success it was,” they said.

“Thank you so much, it is so deeply touching to know how much the sanctuary means to the community. Thank you to all involved.”

Another fundraiser that took place was a bake sale organised by St Fanchea’s sixth-form pupils, which raised £217.95 for the sanctuary.

Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary once again expresssed their gratitude.

“What a wonderful thing to do! We are so proud of our community and thankful to this group of wonderful young people,” they said.

Keep your eyes peeled, as more upcoming fundraisers are planned over the next few months.

To donate or set up a direct debit, visit paypal.me/brighteyesanimals. Find them on Facebook @BrightEyesAnimalSanctuary.